Clemson & Miami bands to perform at halftime of ACC title game

CLEMSON (WSPA) – The Clemson University Tiger Band will perform at halftime of the ACC Football Championship Game on December 2.

The Tiger band and the band from the University of Miami were to have limited roles in the game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte according to a report in College Marching.com.

The Clemson band was scheduled to perform before the game and the Miami band was to have a six-minute performance during halftime.

A Clemson Athletics Department spokesman said Wednesday at the urging of Director of Athletics Dan Radakovich – and the Miami Athletic Director – the ACC has adjusted the timing so both bands will be able to perform at halftime of the game.

Both bands will perform the national anthem prior to kickoff according to a report in Tigernet.