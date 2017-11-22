Deputies charge man after break-ins in Henderson Co.

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into several homes and a business in Henderson County.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, 23-year-old McArthur Blake Thomas is charged with eight counts of Possession of Stolen Property, four counts of Obtaining Property By False Pretense, two counts of Breaking and Entering, two counts of Larceny After Breaking and Entering, two counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm, two counts of Possession of a Firearm by Felon, two counts of Altering or Removing a Gun Serial Number, Larceny of a Firearm, Felony Larceny, Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle, and Resisting a Public Officer.

The Sheriff’s Office says the string of crimes began on October 1.

Several homes, a business and a shed were broke into and a motor vehicle was stolen, according to deputies.

Thomas is being held in the Henderson County Jail on $368,000 bond.