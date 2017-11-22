Deputy charged after fatal chase, crash in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) – An Anderson Co. Sheriff’s deputy has been charged after a chase and crash that killed a man in July.

Deputies got a call about a stolen vehicle on July 23 around 7:45 p.m. at the 7-Eleven on Highway 8 and 81.

The vehicle didn’t pull over when deputies tried to stop it and a chase began.

That chase ended with a fatal crash at Moore Rd. with a car not involved in the chase.

Coroner Greg Shore identified the victim as 22-year-old Joshua Caleb Martin.

Troopers say Martin was driving north on Highway 88 when a deputy hit him in the passenger side.

Deputy Timothy Ryan Chapman, 26, has been charged with reckless homicide and turned himself in at the detention center, according to Trooper Bill Rhyne.

He was released Wednesday morning on a personal recognizance bond.

Steven Combs with the sheriff’s office says Chapman was assigned to the detention center after the crash and is now on personal leave.

Combs says an administrative hearing process will take place and that will determine a leave status and / or future employment.

The coroner said Martin was pinned inside the car and died at the scene.

The family says Martin was leaving a small group meeting at Mosaic Church in Easley.

“Josh was the type person who made everybody laugh he loved his family he loved his friend he loved his church family and he had a passion for God he was and always will be a blessing in our lives,” said Martin’s father Tommy Bowen.

Martin was a student in the mechatronics program at Greenville Technical College.

Deputies were unable to catch the fleeing suspect in the stolen car.