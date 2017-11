GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – The 11th annual Festival of Trees allows Gaffney-area nonprofits to share their stories and make others aware of community needs.

Christmas trees are decorated to represent organizations.

Attendees can donate to vote for their favorite tree. Proceeds are given to the organization that receives the vote.

The Festival of Trees is in the lobby of Gaffney City Hall on North Limestone Street.