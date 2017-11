Free Thanksgiving meals in Upstate, WNC

Here is a list of free Thanksgiving meals. If you know of any others, let us know on our Report It page.

Forest City: FREE Community Thanksgiving Day Event

WHEN: Nov. 23 – 9 AM – 11 AM

WHERE: COOL SPRINGS GYM

400 W. Main St.

FOREST CITY, NC 28043 FREE GIVEAWAYS:

There will be 200 boxes of paper products, personal hygiene’s and canned goods.

Baby diapers will be given out until we run out.

You will enjoy music, and songs, along with great fellowship.

The Salvation Army of Greenville, SC

WHEN: Thursday, November 23, 2017 Noon-2PM

WHERE: The Salvation Army Dining Hall at 417 Rutherford Street, Greenville, SC, 29609.

Labor Of The Field Church

WHERE: 493 Airline Rd in Anderson.

WHEN: November 23rd from 12 pm – 4 pm.

Greer Soup Kitchen:

Meal at 11:30 a.m.

521 E Poinsett St, Greer, SC

THANKSGIVING DAY DINNER, FOOD AND CLOTHING DISTRIBUTION

WHERE: Pacolet River Baptist Association

168 Lovers Lane, Union, S.C.

WHEN: 11 AM until 2 PM.

Food and clothing will also be given out.

Soup Kitchen of Spartanburg

Thursday, Nov. 23

10:30 a.m.- 12:30 p.m.