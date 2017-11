Greenville Turkey Day 8K street closures

The following streets will be closed on Thursday, November 23 for the Turkey Day 8K:

6 AM – 10:30 AM

• S Main Street, from E Broad St to Augusta St

8:30 AM – 9:45 AM

• N Markley St, from S Main to River St

• River St, from N Markley to W McBee Ave

• W McBee Ave, from River St to S Main St

• E McBee Ave, from S Main St to E Washington Ave

• McDaniel Ave, from E McBee to Broad St

• E Broad St, from McDaniel Ave to Falls St

• E Washington St, from E McBee Ave to Cleveland Park Drive

• Cleveland Park Dr, from E Washington St to Lakehurst St

• Lakehurst St, from Cleveirvine Ave to Woodland Way

• Cleveland Park Drive, from McDaniel Ave to Ridgeland Dr

• Ridgeland Dr, from Cleveland Park Dr to Cleveland St

• Cleveland St, from Ridgeland Dr to E Camperdown Way

• E Camperdown Way, from Cleveland St to Calvin St

• Calvin St, from E Camperdown Way to E Broad St

• Falls St, from E Broad St to Spring St

• Spring St, from Falls St to E McBee Ave

• E McBee Ave, from Spring St to S Main St

• S Main St, from E McBee Ave to E Broad St