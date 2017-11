GREENWOOD (WSPA) – If you see Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office deputies on the roof of a Chick-fil-a restaurant, there’s no need for alarm.

Deputies and staff from the sheriff’s office are doing a Cops On The Coop fundraiser for Special Olympics.

The deputies and staff members – including Sheriff Dennis Kelly – are at the Chick-fil-a on bypass 72 at Greenwood Mall.

The fundraiser started Wednesday at 7:00 a.m.