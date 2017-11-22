Help find man wanted on numerous charges in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Police are searching for a Weaverville man wanted on numerous charges in Asheville.

36-year-old Zachary Ryan Harwood is wanted on charges of Attempted Armed Robbery, Common Law Robbery, Attempted Common Law Robbery, Assault on a Female, Misdemeanor Larceny, Felony Larceny, and Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle.

Harwood is 5’11” tall and weighs 190 pounds. He has brown hair, brown eyes, and he may be traveling in a white Subaru Outback with North Carolina plate DHP-3945.

Police say Harwood is a known violent offender and are urging caution to anyone who sees him. Asheville Police say he is known to rush into a business, grab the cash register, and leave in a vehicle.

Anyone with information on Harwood’s location is asked to call Asheville Police Department at 828-252-1110 or Crime Stoppers at 828-255-5050.