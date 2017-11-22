Man arrested in Phoenix Place deadly shooting, police look for 2 more suspects

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

They are also searching for two other suspects.

One of the shooting victims died at the hospital at 2:42 p.m. Tuesday.

The coroner identified the victim as Emyle Markeil McDuffie, 23, of New Market Street in Greenwood.

McDuffie’s death has been ruled a homicide.

We don’t know the condition of the other victim.

Zantravious Hall, 24, of Greene St. has been arrested and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, according to police.

His bond was denied.

Police say they spotted the suspect’s vehicle and started chasing it after the driver wouldn’t stop.

The vehicle collided with two other vehicles at Bypass 25.

Police say Hall got out of the vehicle and ran. He was caught a short distance away in the East End Heights neighborhood.

Police are looking for two other suspects. They are:

Kemad White, 18, of Windtree Court, Greenwood

Cedric Elmore, Jr, 21, of McLees Avenue, Greenwood

They are wanted for Murder and Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime for their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

They are asking the two suspects to turn themselves in.

Greenwood Police Department posted the following message on Facebook after the double shooting:

While we are still determining the motive for this murder, we are saddened that people have once again resorted to violence to solve their problems. Now, a family is going to have to associate Thanksgiving with the loss of a loved one. This senseless killing and hatred has to stop.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (864) 942-8405, message the department on Facebook, or use an anonymous tip form on their website.