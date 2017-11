OCONEE CO., SC (WSPA) – The driver of a moped has died after a crash along Highway 59 in Oconee County, Wednesday evening.

Troopers say the moped did not have any lights on when the moped and a Jeep collided near Cleveland Creek Road.

The driver of the moped was not wearing a helmet and was thrown from the vehicle and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Jeep was not hurt in the crash.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.