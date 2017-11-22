North Charleston 16-year-old accepted to MUSC

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCBD) — One North Charleston 16-year-old will head straight to graduate school in the summer at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Kira Adkins is a senior at Academic Magnet High School in Charleston County.

She was just accepted into the MUSC’s Doctorate of Pharmacy program.

While in high school, Kira took Advanced Placement classes along with college classes at Trident Technical College in order to complete all of her undergraduate credits.

She completed the PCAT, the test required for acceptance into pharmacy school, and applied for Early Admission.

“I definitely didn’t want to be in school for longer than I had to. So, I said, alright, if I can get it done in only 4 years and become a doctor, then I will definitely do it in 4 years, than making it 5 or 6 years.”

She plans to start at MUSC in the summer after graduation in June.