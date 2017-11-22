Police looking for armed robber in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Police in Spartanburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint last week.

Investigators say the man in the sketch got into a stopped car at the corner of Union Street and Saint Andrews Street.

When he was inside the car, he showed a gun and demanded the victim’s money and phone.

The suspect ran behind properties on Saint Andrews Street after getting the victim’s phone.

The suspect is described as being between the ages of 25 and 30 with dreadlocked hair and an unkempt appearance.

Anyone with information on the case or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Spartanburg Police Criminal Investigations Division at 864-596-2065 or the tip line at 864-573-0000.