Protect your packages this holiday season

(WSPA) – As people send even more packages through the mail this holiday season, law enforcement say people need to be extra careful as criminals look for their opportunities to make a steal.
The U.S. Postal Service expects to deliver 591 million packages between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve.
A woman in Gaffney said post office officials told her the mail carrier gave the package with her son’s birthday present to someone else.
“She was like she [mail carrier] pulled up in front of my house and a guy walked up to her truck and said is this for 1104 and she said yes and she handed him both my packages,” said Tashuna Logan.
Logan says it’s still unclear what exactly happened on November 9th. 7 News has reached out to the USPS for comment.
Police say it’s the time of year when thieves are on the prowl.
“I think most of the crimes of opportunity increase during the holidays,” said Spartanburg Police Lieutenant Doug Harwell. “We all have the mindset a lot of times that it happened to someone else. It didn’t happen to me.”
Lt. Harwell said residents need to also protect themselves from criminals.
The USPS offers the following tips to protect your mail this holiday season:
Checks and money orders are safer than cash, and may be cancelled or reissued in the event of theft.