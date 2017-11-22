Thanksgiving weekend marks busiest holiday travel period

GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The busiest travel period for roadways across the country starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday. AAA reports that this year nearly 1.5 million more people will be on the roadways compared to last year’s Thanksgiving. So as you travel throughout South Carolina, you may spot more troopers on the road making sure people are staying safe.

Those troopers ask that you follow the speed limit, do not weave in and out of traffic to try to get farther faster, and do not text and drive. Finally as you enjoy the holiday, do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle after you have been drinking. Instead use a designated driver, a taxi, uber or other other mode of transportation.

“Make sure you have good plans and exercise good judgement. We can write a lot of tickets and take people to jail, but ultimately the responsibility comes back on the person who is behind the wheel of that vehicle,” said Lance Corporal Joe Hovis.

It’s also a good idea to have your car inspected prior to hitting the road. AAA expects to rescue more than 330,000 drivers this weekend from either lockouts, flat tires or battery related issues.

But the overall message is to stay safe and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday.