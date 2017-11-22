Tips for Thanksgiving travel

(WSPA) – Around 51 million Americans are expected to travel for Thanksgiving – the largest number since 2005.

One way to avoid traffic will be avoiding peak hours.

The worst time to start a trip is at 4 p.m. Wednesday, according to data from Google Maps.

Early this morning is the best time to get on the road, but if you can’t leave until this evening, be prepared for heavy traffic.

After Thanksgiving, the best time to start your commute is at 4 a.m. Friday, while the worst time is 4 p.m. Saturday.

You may also want to fuel up in the Upstate where gas prices are among the cheapest in the area.

But while you are traveling, remember it’s never safe to text and drive.

Troopers say more than 3,400 people died last year in the United States as a result of texting and driving. More than 390,000 crashes happened because distracted drivers were on their phones.