Trailblazing for Wishes: Dan’s Journey

Hiking 28.3 miles in just one day.

It’s a part of a unique fundraising event called the Trailblaze Challenge.

All funds go to Make a Wish South Carolina to grant wishes for children with life-endangering illnesses.

This is the story of Storm Team 7 meteorologist Dan Bickford’s involvement with this cause and a remarkable journey that lead 75 people across the mountains of South Carolina for a great cause.

If you are interested in participating in the Trailblaze Challenge to help Make A Wish South Carolina visit sc.wish.org.

It’s biannual event with hikes in the spring and fall.