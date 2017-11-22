Upstate high school basketball player revived after cardiac arrest

ANDERSON, S.C. (AP) – A high school basketball player who went into cardiac arrest at a game has been revived by an athletic trainer who used a defibrillator.

The Greenville News reports that Hanna High School Athletic Director John Cann said 16-year-old Clayton Pendergrass approached trainer Caleb Pate during a scrimmage Monday evening and complained of not feeling well before collapsing.

John Crosby of PlaySafe, the company that employs athletic trainers in Anderson, says it appeared Pendergrass had gone into full cardiac arrest and stopped breathing. Pate and an off-duty nurse began performing CPR on the 6-foot-2 sophomore, and Pate shocked the student twice.

An Oconee County fire chief brought breathing equipment before an ambulance arrived.

Cann says Pendergrass, who didn’t have previous health problems, is in stable condition.