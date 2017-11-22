Upstate Relief Agencies See Huge Holiday Demand

Greenville, S.C (WSPA) Directors at two Upstate relief agencies tell 7 News more people are seeking their help for services and food.

Harvest Hope Food Bank donated food to about 1,110 people on Wednesday, nearly double the amount of people it serves during Thanksgiving week. The agency usually sees about 600 a day this time of year.

During the year, Harvest Hope donates food to about 180 people a day.

“A lot of times people will sacrifice food because they have other expenses, medical expenses, they’re unemployed, they’re other things going on and other issues at hand that they need to take care of,” said Lori Burney, donor relations manager with Harvest Hope.

The Salvation Army on Rutherford Road says it helps about 36,000 people a year with meals and other services. The agency expected 300 people to show up at it’s annual Thanksgiving feast on Thursday.

“Food insecurity is still a thing,” said Rachel Wilkes, development director with the Salvation Army. “It’s still a big deal in Greenville and we’re just trying to meet the need.”

Both agencies say there is still a need for food and monetary donations. If you’d like to help, you can contact the Salvation Army at https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/greenvillesc/. Harvest Hope Food Bank can be reached at http://www.harvesthope.org/greenville.