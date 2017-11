What stores are open on Thanksgiving?

Here is a list of what is open on Thanksgiving day.

GROCERY STORES

Food Lion – Open until 4 pm on Thanksgiving Day.

Lowes Foods – Open until 4 pm

Walmart – Regular hours

Whole Foods – Open until 3 pm

Bilo – Closes at 4 pm

Ingles – Regular hours

SHOPPING HOURS

Haywood Mall – Open at 6 pm

Gaffney Outlets – Open at 6 pm

WestGate Mall – Closed

Target – Open at 6 pm

Best Buy – Open at 5 pm

Big Lots – Regular hours.

JCPenney – Open at 2 pm

Kmart – Open from 6 am to 10 pm

Macy’s – Open at 5 pm

Toys R Us – Open from 5 pm to 11 pm

Belk – Open at 4 pm