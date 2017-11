SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near Enoree, deputies say.

The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened near the 14000 block of Highway 221.

The condition of the victim is not known at this time.

Deputies say all parties involved in the shooting have been identified and located and there is no danger to the community.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.