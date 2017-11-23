AMBER Alert for missing 1 year old in Gaston County, NC

GASTON COUNTY, NC (WPSA)–There is an AMBER alert out for a missing child from Gaston County, NC.

According to Gaston County Police, Gage Conley is a 1-year-old white male, approximately 3-feet tall and weighs 30 pounds. He has blonde hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue long sleeve shirt, tan pants, and gray & purple shoes. Police think Theodore Roosevelt Lipscomb is the abductor. Lipscomb is described as 41 years old, black, male, 5-feet, 11-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark colored hoodie and blue jeans.

Investigators think they are in a brown 2004 Chevrolet Suburban with SC license tag number NMB520. The suburban may still be towing an unknown type of boat. Investigators aren’t sure which direction they are traveling. If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Gaston County Police Department immediately at (704) 866-3320, or call 911 or *HP.