Deer breaks into NC mall, gets stuck in gate

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina mall got a live and unexpected Christmas display when a small deer broke through a glass door and became stuck in a metal gate.

Authorities tell local media outlets that the deer broke into Northgate Mall in Durham Wednesday morning and was stuck in a gate near the mall’s carousel.

While no mall workers were injured, officials think the deer hurt itself when it crashed through the door. A large pool of blood was seen on the floor.

Animal control workers tranquilized the deer and removed it from the gate. There was no word on the deer’s eventual fate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.