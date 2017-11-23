Early Black Friday deals draw thousands of shoppers in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC – Thousands of people waited hours in line on Thanksgiving, hoping to snag a good deal at some of the larger retail stores.

Rodney Rogers was the first person in line at Toys R Us on Thursday.

He told 7 News he went to the toy store to pick up a train set for his nephew.

“I think he’s going to really love this. He loves Thomas,” Rogers said. “I was here at 12 o’clock waiting here in line all day. I even had to miss the football game. But that’s fine, I’ll watch it tonight.”

Over at Best Buy, patience was a virtue.

7 News stopped by at around 6 o’clock in the evening, only to find a line wrapping around the building, and not everyone was ready for the wait.

“I’m not a black Friday shopper… I hate black Friday,” said Gale Fritke of Hilton Head. “I usually stay home on Black Friday. This is the second time in my whole life that I’ve ever gone to black Friday.”

Many took advantage of the big savings on electronics.

“Why’d you come out here today?’ asked 7 News Reporter Kirsten Glavin. “So we could get a TV,” said Keasia Burris of Spartanburg.

Even those at the end of the line were set on the mission.

“We just wanted to get a TV,” added Chris Daley. Daley was at the end of the line when 7 News arrived. “I don’t know how long we’ll stay in line, but…” he said.

And while everyone had a few items they wanted to snag on their wish list, a few people did have other priorities.

“‘What’s the first thing you’re going to do when you get in there?’ asked news reporter Kirsten Glavin. “Go to the bathroom,” said Nashia Burris of Spartanburg.