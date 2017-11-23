Family shares thanks for firefighter’s progress after crash

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The family of a firefighter who was recently injured in a crash is sharing their gratitude on Facebook today.

The mom of 18-year-old Joseph Blanton posted on her Facebook page, saying she is thankful for her son’s continued progress after he was hurt in a crash Monday morning.

Joseph Blanton was on Highway 29 at Rogers Road when he ran off the road and hit some trees, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

He was taken to the hospital where he has been recovering this week.

Joseph’s mom, Jessica, thanked everyone on Facebook for reaching out, praying, and visiting Joseph while he has been in the hospital.

