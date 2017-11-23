Greer ministry needs help spreading bounty, cheer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – Although many will be off from work on Thanksgiving, volunteers with Greer Community Ministries will be busy delivering meals.

The ministry provides food to more than 350 people each day through its Meals on Wheels program.

Greer Community Ministries (GCM) said it needs as many donations as possible to make this happen.

Volunteers say many people assume Greer residents are served by other Upstate programs. It takes hundreds of volunteers to run 21 routes each day for those served by GCM.

Volunteers will deliver on Thanksgiving and provide a frozen meal for Friday.

The ministry also provides 12 gifts for the 12 days of Christmas.

GCM needs substitute drivers and financial donations to help their program operate all year long.

