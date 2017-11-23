Help find missing Sheriff’s Office K-9 in Oconee Co.

WALHALLA, SC (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find missing Sheriff’s Office K-9 Jak.

Jak is a 10-year-old Belgian Malinois who has reddish blond fur with some graying on the snout. Jak is also missing one eye.

Jak was discovered missing around 8:30am Thursday morning in the Walhalla area. He was last seen on O’Dell Shoals Road near Highway 28 and Lake Jemiki Road.

Deputies were searching for Jak through 5:00pm on Thursday.

Anyone with information on Jak’s location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-638-4111.

Deputies recommend that you do not approach Jak.