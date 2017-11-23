Jeep Compasses recalled; air bag can shoot loose fasteners

DETROIT (AP) — Fiat Chrysler is telling owners of some small Jeeps not to use the front passenger seat until a problem with the air bag is repaired.

The company is recalling about 8,000 2018 Compass SUVs mainly in North America. Some fasteners can come loose in the passenger air bag assemblies. If the bag is inflated in a crash, it could shoot the fasteners into the passenger area.

FCA has no reports of any injuries due to the problem.

The Jeeps were made from Sept. 5 to Nov. 19

Customers will be notified in December and dealers will replace the air bags when parts are available.

Fiat Chrysler says it provides loaner vehicles on a case-by-case basis.

More stories you may like on 7News

Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Mem…

Family shares thanks for firefighter’s progress after crash The family of a firefighter who was recently injured in a crash is sharing their gratitude on Facebook today.

Moped driver killed in Oconee Co. crash The driver of a moped died after a crash along Highway 59 in Oconee County, Wednesday evening.

Police looking for armed robber in Spartanburg Police in Spartanburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint last week.

Thanksgiving weekend marks busiest holiday travel period GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The busiest travel period for roadways across the country starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday. AAA reports …