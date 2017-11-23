List of restaurants open on Thanksgiving Day

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Not looking to cook on Thanksgiving Day? Just want to eat before the big dinner?

Or if you want to stop on the way to your destination–no problem! KRON4 has you covered.

So, you can put away those pots and pans and enjoy a meal out.

Here are some restaurants open for Thanksgiving:

iHop Denny’s Applebee’s Romano’s Macaroni Grill TGI Friday’s Waffle House Golden Corral

