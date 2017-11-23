Man arrested after dog found beaten, stabbed, stuffed in suitcase

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – An arrest was made in an animal cruelty case that broke hearts across Florida.

Brendan Evans, 31, has been charged in connection with the October death of Ollie the pit bull.

Ollie died two days after he was found stuffed in a suitcase. Hollywood police said the dog was stabbed more than 50 times and left for dead.

Police said DNA testing on the suitcase linked Evans to the crime. His fingerprints were also found to be linked to a residential burglary in Hollywood. Evans was already in custody for burglary and violation of probation. He is currently on probation for a bank robbery in Hernando County.

“We will not tolerate any form of animal cruelty or violence in our city. Each reported case of animal cruelty, be it physical abuse or neglect, is disturbing, and this case is particularly heartbreaking. We were all pulling for Ollie to survive, but unfortunately he didn’t make it. However, due to our investigation, we are now able to provide justice for Ollie,” said Acting Police Chief Chris O’Brien.

