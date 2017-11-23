PICS: Baby giraffe born at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving Day

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – There was a very special arrival at Busch Gardens on Thanksgiving morning.

Celina, a giraffe at the theme park, gave birth to a baby.

The baby stands 6 feet tall and weighs about 150 lbs.

Busch Gardens announced the birth on its Facebook and Twitter pages along with three adorable photos of the little one.

“While you were busy enjoying a Thanksgiving feast, we were busy delivering a baby giraffe! From our growing family to yours, Happy Thanksgiving!”

Details about the baby’s sex have not been released. The baby does not yet have a name.

In case you are wondering, Busch Gardens does not have a giraffe livestream.

More stories you may like on 7News

Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Mem…

Family shares thanks for firefighter’s progress after crash The family of a firefighter who was recently injured in a crash is sharing their gratitude on Facebook today.

Moped driver killed in Oconee Co. crash The driver of a moped died after a crash along Highway 59 in Oconee County, Wednesday evening.

Police looking for armed robber in Spartanburg Police in Spartanburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint last week.

Thanksgiving weekend marks busiest holiday travel period GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The busiest travel period for roadways across the country starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday. AAA reports …