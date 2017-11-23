Pres. Trump presents his report card, passes with flying colors

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — President Donald Trump has a Thanksgiving Day message for the nation: Look at all I’ve done.

Trump is telling followers in an early-morning holiday tweet that, “your Country is starting to do really well.”

He says: Jobs are “coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….!”

HAPPY THANKSGIVING, your Country is starting to do really well. Jobs coming back, highest Stock Market EVER, Military getting really strong, we will build the WALL, V.A. taking care of our Vets, great Supreme Court Justice, RECORD CUT IN REGS, lowest unemployment in 17 years….! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 23, 2017

Trump is celebrating the holiday from his private club Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

He’s scheduled to thank members of the military via video conference later Thursday morning.

More stories you may like on 7News

Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Mem…

Family shares thanks for firefighter’s progress after crash The family of a firefighter who was recently injured in a crash is sharing their gratitude on Facebook today.

Moped driver killed in Oconee Co. crash The driver of a moped died after a crash along Highway 59 in Oconee County, Wednesday evening.

Police looking for armed robber in Spartanburg Police in Spartanburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint last week.

Thanksgiving weekend marks busiest holiday travel period GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The busiest travel period for roadways across the country starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday. AAA reports …