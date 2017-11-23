VIDEO: Dad rocks tutu at daughter’s ballet class

TENNESSEE (KRON) – A good dad will do just about anything for his daughter.

One Tennessee father wore a tutu and showed off some fancy footwork at his daughter’s ballet class.

It was “Bring your parent to class” day at the studio. The man’s wife was 7 months pregnant and couldn’t participate, so the daring dad stepped up.

Video of his performance is racking up thousands of views on social media, many are calling him “father of the year.”

