Thousands to participate in Upstate Turkey Day 8Ks

(WSPA) – Long before the turkey and dressing are passed around the Thanksgiving table, thousands will participate in Upstate runs.

Turkey Day 8k in Spartanburg is expected to draw about 2,000 runners.

Partners for Active Living (PAL) hosts the free Thanksgiving run. Instead of a registration fee, runners donate at least one canned good.

Partners for Active Living say donations help the organization continue its work to make Spartanburg a healthier, more active community.

The 9th annual TreesGreenville Turkey Day 8K will also be held in downtown Greenville.

Organizers say 4,000 runners and walkers will participate in the event to benefit TreesGreenville. Each year, the organization plants more than 700 trees in Greenville County neighborhoods, parks and schools.

TreesGreenville Turkey Day 8K starts at 8:30 a.m. in downtown Greenville.

