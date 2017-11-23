Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged

OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A baby’s death has been ruled a homicide and a man has been charged after the baby’s 3-year-old sibling was taken to the hospital this week.

Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital – two days after she was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest at her home.

Hess was resuscitated by EMS after authorities were told she choked on a gummy snack. At the time, her death was ruled an accident.

On Thursday, Addis announced that investigators were looking further into the baby girl’s death.

Addis said the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office contacted his office after Hess’s sister was hospitalized this week.

The coroner says Hess’s case has been reopened and her manner of death has been ruled a homicide.

The baby’s 3-year-old sister was taken to the hospital with skull fractures this week, according to the Oconee County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say 25-year-old Matthew Jason Chappell has been charged with Homicide by Child Abuse and Child Abuse Inflicting Great Bodily Injury.

They say Chapell pushed the 3-year-old child into an object, causing the skull fractures and a loss of consciousness.

After investigating, it was also determined that Chapell dropped the 22-month-old child while she had food in her mouth, causing her to choke.

Chapell is not the father of the two children, but lived with their mother, deputies say.

This is a developing story.

