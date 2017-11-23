Woman raises more than $60K for homeless man who helped her

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A New Jersey woman who was helped by a homeless man after she ran out of gas on an interstate in Philadelphia has raised more than $60,000 for the good Samaritan.

Kate McClure, 27, started the Gofundme.com campaign earlier this month after she said she ran out of gas on Interstate 95 and a homeless man, Johnny Bobbitt Jr., walked a few blocks and bought her some with his last $20.

McClure said she didn’t have any money to repay him at the time but returned to the road several times to give him cash, clothes and food.

After a few visits, she started the fundraiser with the hopes of using the money toward housing and other expenses for the 34-year-old Bobbitt.

“I wish that I could do more for this selfless man, who went out of his way just to help me that day,” she wrote on the fundraising page. “Truly believe that all Johnny needs is one little break. Hopefully with your help I can be the one to give it to him.”

Donations have poured in, and the fundraiser has shattered its goal of raising $10,000 for Bobbitt. About 2,000 people had given to the campaign by Wednesday evening.

More stories you may like on 7News

Moped driver killed in Oconee Co. crash The driver of a moped died after a crash along Highway 59 in Oconee County, Wednesday evening.

Police looking for armed robber in Spartanburg Police in Spartanburg are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they say robbed someone at gunpoint last week.

Thanksgiving weekend marks busiest holiday travel period GREENVILLE Co., SC (WSPA) – The busiest travel period for roadways across the country starts Wednesday and goes through Sunday. AAA reports …

Deputies charge man after break-ins in Henderson Co. Deputies have arrested a man who they say broke into several homes and a business in Henderson County.

Help find man wanted on numerous charges in Asheville Police are searching for a Weaverville man wanted on numerous charges in Asheville.