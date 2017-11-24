2 dead after shooting at bar in McCormick Co., deputies say

MCCORMICK CO., S.C. (WSPA) – Two people are dead after a shooting that happened on U.S. Highway 378 W. early Friday morning, according to the Index-Journal.

Deputies responded to Sapp’s Bar and Grill at about 1:50 a.m. on Friday in reference to a shooting, officials say.

The incident is being investigated as a double-homicide, the Index-Journal reports.

The McCormick County Sheriff’s Office, McCormick County Coroner’s Office, and SLED are investigating.

If you have any information about the shooting, you should contact the McCormick County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 465-2520.

