2nd suspect in custody after fatal Greenwood shooting, 3rd still wanted

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Police say they have a second suspect in custody after a double shooting outside Phoenix Place Apartments in Greenwood.

Greenwood Police say 18-year-old Kemad White turned himself in Thursday night.

Police say they are still looking for 21-year-old Cedrick Elmore, Jr. in connection with the shooting.

The third suspect, 24-year-old Zantravious Hall was arrested Wednesday and charged with Murder, Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, police say.

One of the shooting victims died at the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

The coroner identified the victim as Emyle Markeil McDuffie, 23, of New Market Street in Greenwood.

McDuffie’s death has been ruled a homicide.

We don’t know the condition of the other victim.

Anyone with information on Elmore’s location is asked to call 911.