At least 1 dead after crash on I-85S in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a crash that happened on I-85 southbound.

The crash happened near exit 48 at about 1:21 p.m. Friday, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

No other details were immediately available.

We have a crew headed to the scene.

We will update this article as we learn more.

More stories you may like on 7News

Black Friday crowds out in full force in Upstate GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Throughout the day, crowds were heavy on the roads and in the parking lots for Black Friday. Some lines wrapped thr…

2-year-old dies after getting neck stuck in car window, coroner says A two-year-old Laurens County boy has died after accidentally getting his head stuck in a truck window, according to the Oconee County Coron…

Good weather helps Christmas tree farmers in NC The weather this year has worked out well for Christmas tree farmers to be able to have a good selection for Carolina’s family.

Missing Upstate K-9 reunited with handler The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m.Thursday in Walhalla.

Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church Fire crews worked through the night to put out a fire that destroyed part of a historic Gaffney church.