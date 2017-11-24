Black Friday crowds out in full force in Upstate

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Throughout the day, crowds were heavy on the roads and in the parking lots for Black Friday. Some lines wrapped throughout the building, as people patiently waited to check off items on their Christmas list.

Statistics show an estimated 164 million Americans plan to shop this weekend and there was no shortage of those shoppers in the Upstate. But not everyone was buying for themselves.

“We’re buying bicycles that we are going to donate to the Christmas store in Taylors, South Carolina,” said Gary Mcintyre, a Black Friday shopper.

After stores close on Friday night, many will be looking on where to get the next best deal online for Cyber Monday.