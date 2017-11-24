Drinking 3 to 4 cups of coffee a day does the body good, study shows

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Hardcore coffee lovers don’t have to give up their caffeine habit to be healthy, according to a new study published Wednesday.

Researchers found health benefits in drinking three or four cups a day.

This particular survey, which was published in the British Medical Journal, examined more than 200 previous studies on coffee drinkers.

The research showed that those who consumed java regularly had lower risks of premature death, cardiovascular disease, Parkinson’s disease, depression, dementia, some cancers, type two diabetes and liver disease.

However, doctors warn that these findings aren’t enough to advise those who aren’t drinking coffee already to pick up the habit.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing Upstate K-9 reunited with handler The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m.Thursday in Walhalla.

Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church Fire crews worked through the night to put out a fire that destroyed part of a historic Gaffney church.

1 hurt after shooting near Enoree, deputies say One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near Enoree, deputies say.

Pedestrian killed in crash on Poinsett Highway in Greenville Co. Authorities say one person is dead after they were hit by a car on Poinsett Highway in Greenville County.

Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Mem…