Good weather helps Christmas tree farmers in NC

ROSMAN, NC (WSPA) – The weather this year has worked out well for Christmas tree farmers to be able to have a good selection for Carolina’s family.

Scott Galloway of SKG Farm in Rosman, NC, said that the area had seen enough rain to maintain the older trees and nurture the younger ones.

Tree farmers across NC, both those that specialize in pines in the lower elevations and those that grow the Frasier Firs above 2500 feet say that in past years, the warmer temps took a toll on the needle retention, but this year we’ve had enough cooldowns to enable the trees to darken up nicely and also to help the needles stay on longer.

Some species of tree, like the Frasier fir, tend to retain needles well as it is, so favorable weather will only help your selection to be both beautiful and long lasting through Christmas.

Looking for a place to purchase a tree from a farm? Check out the Christmas Tree Association at http://www.ncchristmastrees.com

If you’d like to call, their number is: (800) 562-8789 or (828) 262-5826.