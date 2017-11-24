Help find Dollar General armed robbery suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Highway 81 N at about 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was a black male, wearing a hoodie and light-colored pants, deputies say.

He is described to be in his mid-30’s and was carrying a gun.

The suspect left the store in a silver two-door Ford Explorer.

Deputies say the vehicle was described to be “rattling” and sounded like it was about to break down.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

