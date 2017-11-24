Help find Dollar General armed robbery suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery occurred at the Dollar General on Highway 81 N at about 9:00 a.m. Friday.

The suspect was a black male, wearing a hoodie and light-colored pants, deputies say.

He is described to be in his mid-30’s and was carrying a gun.

The suspect left the store in a silver two-door Ford Explorer.

Deputies say the vehicle was described to be “rattling” and sounded like it was about to break down.

If you have any information about the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

Good weather helps Christmas tree farmers in NC The weather this year has worked out well for Christmas tree farmers to be able to have a good selection for Carolina’s family.

Missing Upstate K-9 reunited with handler The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m.Thursday in Walhalla.

Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church Fire crews worked through the night to put out a fire that destroyed part of a historic Gaffney church.

1 hurt after shooting near Enoree, deputies say One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near Enoree, deputies say.

Pedestrian killed in crash on Poinsett Highway in Greenville Co. Authorities say one person is dead after they were hit by a car on Poinsett Highway in Greenville County.