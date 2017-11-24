Inside look at Belk Fulfillment Center, still hiring 800 more workers



JONESVILLE, SC (WSPA) – 7News got an inside look at the Belk Fulfillment Center in Union County Friday as they work to fill thousands of online orders each day.

Belk says the facility will ship about 1.2 million units just this week. They anticipate 17% growth next year.

The Jonesville facility uses over eight miles of conveyors and they say it takes about three hours from when an order is placed to when it is put on a truck for shipping.

“Obviously this week is a big week for us,” says Senior Operations Manager Paul Lathan. “We have about 1500 associates in the building, all shifts, all day long here and all managers are doing whatever we can to get those units out to our customers.”

Belk has hired 600 additional workers for November and December but they say there are still 800 additional positions available.

Anyone who is interested in these positions, which they say are full time and not just for the holiday season, can visit belkcareers.com.