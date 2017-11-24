Local stores offering deals on Small Business Saturday

(WSPA) – It’s a season when families make extra time to shop.

While many big box stores will be swamped on Black Friday, locally-owned businesses will offer special deals this weekend as part of Small Business Saturday.

Dozens of shops and restaurants line Trade Street in Greer’s historic downtown.

Greer Station Association is doing a 10/10/10 gift bag giveaway as part of Small Business Saturday.

Organizers say 10 stores will each give a bag to the first 10 shoppers of the day.

One lucky customer at each store will find a $10 gift card in their bag.

