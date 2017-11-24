Man charged after 2 kids had bruises on face, heads, police say

SPARTANBURG CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man has been arrested after a daycare employee found injuries on a child’s face and head, according to the Wellford Police Department.

28-year-old Stephen Justin Ryals has been charged with Cruelty to Children after police responded to Little Steps Early Learning Center and found a three-year-old boy with bruises and red marks on his face and both sides of his head.

When officers asked the little boy what happened, he told them, “Daddy hit me,” according to an incident report.

Police say the boy later added, “Daddy hits me and won’t stop yelling.”

According to the report, police found what appeared to be a handprint on the left side of the boy’s head.

They then went to the nursery of the daycare to see if the 3-year-old boy’s little sister had any injuries.

There, they found what they believed to be old bruising on the front side of the 18-month-old child’s head, the report says.

Both children were taken by EMS to Spartanburg Regional Medical Center to be evaluated.

They have both been placed in DSS custody, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

