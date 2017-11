GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A man has died more than a day after a crash on Locust Hill Road in Taylors, according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

The coroner says 86-year-old Robert Carnes, Jr. died at the hospital Thursday night in Greenville.

Carnes was involved in a two-car crash on Wednesday evening shortly after 6:00pm, according to the coroner.

The crash is being investigated by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.