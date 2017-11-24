Man sets Christmas tree on fire Thanksgiving morning, police say

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Hopewell police are searching for the man who tried to burn down the city’s holiday tree on Thanksgiving morning.

Around 7:30 a.m., police and fire responded to the Ashford Civic Plaza, located at North Main Street for the fire.

GRINCH IN TOWN: Hopewell Police say a man lit the city’s holiday tree on fire Thanksgiving morning. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/a7qPWYGFA9 — Aaron Thomas (@Aaron8News) November 23, 2017

“Only a small portion of the tree was damaged during this felonious incident.” Hopewell police said. “The fire was subsequently extinguished causing an undetermined amount of damage to the tree.”

The male suspect was last seen on Randolph Road and Main Street wearing a dark-colored clothing, police said.

The Interim City Manager Charles Dane said the arson will not affect the Light Up the Night holiday event on Dec. 3 or “dampen our holiday spirit.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Unit at (804) 541-2284.

