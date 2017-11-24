NC DHHS reports data security incident

RALEIGH, N.C. (WSPA) – The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services is reporting that a data security breach has occurred.

They say they have notified the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights and those who were affected after a spreadsheet containing personal information was sent to a vendor in an unencrypted email by mistake.

The spreadsheet included names, social security numbers, and test results for about 6,000 people who underwent routine drug screenings for employment, inter, and volunteer opportunities at DHHS, according to a press release.

If a person’s information is in the spreadsheet, it just means that they applied for a job, internship, or volunteer work with DHHS within the affected time period, the release says.

As soon as DHHS found out about the breach, they began investigating and were able to coordinate with the vendor to delete and secure destruction of the spreadsheet.

While they don’t know for sure that the email was not intercepted during transmission, DHHS says the risk of misuse of the personal information is low.

DHHS has mailed letters to the people who were affected by the breach and has posted the information on their website as well.

If you have been affected by the incident, you can call 1-800-662-7030.

More stories you may like on 7News

Black Friday crowds out in full force in Upstate GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Throughout the day, crowds were heavy on the roads and in the parking lots for Black Friday. Some lines wrapped thr…

2-year-old dies after getting neck stuck in car window, coroner says A two-year-old Laurens County boy has died after accidentally getting his head stuck in a truck window, according to the Oconee County Coron…

Good weather helps Christmas tree farmers in NC The weather this year has worked out well for Christmas tree farmers to be able to have a good selection for Carolina’s family.

Missing Upstate K-9 reunited with handler The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m.Thursday in Walhalla.

Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church Fire crews worked through the night to put out a fire that destroyed part of a historic Gaffney church.