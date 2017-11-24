PICS: Help deputies find armed robbery suspect in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding an armed robbery suspect.

The robbery happened at the Sav-A-Lot on Anderson Street at about 5:20 p.m. on October 23rd, deputies say.

They say the suspect robbed the cashier and fled in a green car with an unknown amount of money.

An employee at the store tried to intervene during the robbery and deputies say the suspect tried to stab him with a knife.

If you have any information about the suspect or his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau and speak to Investigator Daniel Martin at (864) 260-4435.

You can also report tips to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-CRIME-SC or click here.

With Crime Stoppers, you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward if your tip leads to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

More stories you may like on 7News

Missing Upstate K-9 reunited with handler The 10-year-old Belgian Malinois was discovered missing around 8:30 a.m.Thursday in Walhalla.

Fire destroys historic sanctuary of Gaffney church Fire crews worked through the night to put out a fire that destroyed part of a historic Gaffney church.

1 hurt after shooting near Enoree, deputies say One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting near Enoree, deputies say.

Pedestrian killed in crash on Poinsett Highway in Greenville Co. Authorities say one person is dead after they were hit by a car on Poinsett Highway in Greenville County.

Baby’s death ruled homicide after sister hospitalized; man charged Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis says 22-month-old Gwynee Ann-Marie Hess died June 11 in the pediatric intensive care unit at Greenville Mem…