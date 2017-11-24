Police investigate Thanksgiving double-shooting in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured after a shooting that happened on Bomar Street Thursday night, according to the Inman Police Department.

The incident happened at about 10:00 p.m. Thursday.

The two victims were taken to the hospital.

One person has been released. The medical condition of the second victim was not immediately available.

No arrests have been made but police say they have a couple of suspects.

If you have any information about the shooting, you are asked to call (864) 472-2828.

This is an ongoing investigation.

We will update this article as we learn more.

